Curtains open on LCT’s Lion King Jr. production Thursday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Community Theatre is gearing up for their Kids Camp performance, The Lion King Jr!
In a summer full of cancelled events, two of the Lion King Jr Stars said they are thrilled they can put on this show.
“So many things cancelled, shut down.. when this came out of the blue, it was awesome,” said Alex Rodriguez, starring as Simba.
“It’s a lot of fun getting to put together an amazing show and work with these amazing people. It’s gonna be really good,” said Emily Mitchell, starring as Rafiki.
Lawton Community Theater’s managing director said he didn’t even know if this camp, or show would be possible. When Lawton Public Schools decided to begin classes., LCT followed suit.
“We had grown men dropping their kids off in tears, glad they would have something to do. It was a great opportunity for LCT, and we are really proud of the kids,” said LCT managing director Chance Harmon.
The team worked hard to create social distance, and mask up... those challenges, something they were willing to face to get back on stage.
“Sometimes 30 minutes, to hours of rigorous work, practice. Going through lines, scenes. From the inside it’s a process, but from the outside it’s totally worth it,” said Rodriguez.
“Once you are in theatre, it’s a safe zone. You feel safe, it’s a lot of fun getting to go back in the theatre and do a show again,” said Hamilton.
The show features all the Lion King classic songs and characters.
Harmon said he’s just thankful they could provide an outlet for these talented kids.
“They understand what’s going on and hopefully we gave them a place they could create, and hopefully everyone comes to see it because they are doing an amazing job,” said Harmon.
Shows start tomorrow at the McMahon Auditorium. Curtains open at 7:30.
Tickets are on sale now.
You can head on over to https://lawtoncommunitytheatre.com/tickets/ to purchase yours.
Adult tickets are fifteen dollars, and anyone twelve and under gets in for five.
