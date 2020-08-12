Make sure you play it safe today and take those heat safety precautions! If you find yourself outside, drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. When it’s this hot and humid, your body has a hard time sweating (your body’s defense to cool you off). Stay out of the sun if possible but if you cannot, limit your time outdoors. Apply sunscreen frequent and often. During this time, think about your furry friends too. Allow pets inside and avoid walking wets on hot pavements as it can burn their pawpads. The best practice would be to stay inside with the A.C. or fan but try to also Avoid being in the sun during peak daylight hours, 11AM-5PM and take frequent breaks by going to an A.C’d or shaded place.