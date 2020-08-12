LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
First off, let me just say... I am simply just the messenger of this bad news I am about to say. Second, expect it to get hotter before it gets cooler. A heat advisory as a result of hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. So today is a great day to stay weather aware throughout the day. This advisory begins this afternoon at 1PM until tomorrow at 7PM. Highs for all of the viewing area will be above that 100 degree mark today. Dew point values, or a measure of humidity, are also going to be in the mid to upper 60s. This recipe calls for heat index values or feel like temperatures for this afternoon will soar up to 109° in some areas across Texoma.
Make sure you play it safe today and take those heat safety precautions! If you find yourself outside, drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. When it’s this hot and humid, your body has a hard time sweating (your body’s defense to cool you off). Stay out of the sun if possible but if you cannot, limit your time outdoors. Apply sunscreen frequent and often. During this time, think about your furry friends too. Allow pets inside and avoid walking wets on hot pavements as it can burn their pawpads. The best practice would be to stay inside with the A.C. or fan but try to also Avoid being in the sun during peak daylight hours, 11AM-5PM and take frequent breaks by going to an A.C’d or shaded place.
Now again, I’m just the messenger, but I continue the bad news... These feels like temperatures will stay this warm through the end of the workweek. By Sunday, a cold front will switch our winds northerly starting and we expect high temperatures closer to 90° if not the upper 80s.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
