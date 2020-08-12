Senator Jim Inhofe talks agriculture, rural problems at Altus meeting

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Senator Jim Inhofe made a stop in southwest Oklahoma Wednesday to talk about issues like agriculture and military spending.
“It is extremely important to be able to have first-hand direct conversations with your elected officials, especially those federal guys because they have to serve statewide. It’s very difficult for them to get around, especially in this time of COVID. So this was an extremely important event, one that I think was very well attended and one that was pulled off well in the COVID atmosphere we’re in today,” said Tom Buchanan, manager of the Lugert – Altus Irrigation District.
Buchanan asked several questions pertaining to the state of agriculture in the area.
“We were focusing really right here on rural issues and ag issues, certainly trade is a big deal. This agreement with China, as cotton producers, we hope that agreement continues to hold up. He gave some very positive thoughts about that. Additionally, new infrastructure for moving products out into the country to produce a crop with and then move that crop out, both in roads and bridges, maybe some new water infrastructure, those things were all talked about here today,” Buchanan said.
After his meeting in Altus, Inhofe traveled to different cities across the state to continue talks. Though the Coronavirus pandemic has made it difficult to meet with his constituents, he said he’s always happy to talk to them in person.
“I say things I shouldn’t say but that’s because I tell the truth about the problems that are there but I’ve always done this because I enjoy do it. Of course, I fly airplanes so it’s easy to be a lot of different places in one day. Today’s a good example, I’ll be all over the state, I just enjoy doing that,” Senator Inhofe said.
Inhofe also discussed Altus Air Force Base, military spending and the upcoming elections. He also shared his thoughts on Kamala Harris being Joe Biden’s choice for Vice President.
“Barbara Boxer was kind of the most famous outspoken liberal in the United States Senate, but she’s a good friend of mine. We chaired committees together, she’d be the ranking member and I’d be the ranking member, she’d be the chairman then I’d be the chairman. That went on for many years but she came up to me and said you’re finally getting rid of me in the United States Senate after all these years but you think I’m bad, wait until you meet the one replacing me. That’s the gal who is going to be the running mate of Joe Biden for the Democrats. She is beautiful, she is talented, but she is so liberal and there’s no way in the world she can attract average Americans in my opinion. But she is beautiful, I’ll say that.”
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.