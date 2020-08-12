Senator Jim Inhofe talks agriculture, rural problems at Altus meeting

“Barbara Boxer was kind of the most famous outspoken liberal in the United States Senate, but she’s a good friend of mine. We chaired committees together, she’d be the ranking member and I’d be the ranking member, she’d be the chairman then I’d be the chairman. That went on for many years but she came up to me and said you’re finally getting rid of me in the United States Senate after all these years but you think I’m bad, wait until you meet the one replacing me. That’s the gal who is going to be the running mate of Joe Biden for the Democrats. She is beautiful, she is talented, but she is so liberal and there’s no way in the world she can attract average Americans in my opinion. But she is beautiful, I’ll say that.”