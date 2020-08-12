Thursday & Friday will be our hottest of the week

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - This hot and humid weather is going to usher us into the weekend. A heat advisory has been issued for most of Texoma through at least Friday. This means the combination of heat and humidity will lead to heat indices of 105+ Thursday afternoon, and likely Friday afternoon as well. Wednesday was Lawton’s ninth 100° day of 2020. Comparing this year with the past couple of years you can see we’ve had fewer triple digit days compared to both last year in 2018. Hopefully we won’t see another year like 2011 soon, when by August 12th we had already seen 65 triple digit days.
The good news in the seven day forecast is centered around a cold front that’s going to move in Sunday night into Monday morning. The cold front will turn our winds northerly and we will notice a difference in temperatures. Some forecast models bring high temperatures in the upper 80s by Tuesday into Wednesday.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
