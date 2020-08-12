Two people in custody after Tuesday night car chase in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Police arrested a man after leading them on a car chase late Tuesday night.
It came to an end near the intersection of Monroe and 4th.
The chase started around 10:00 and lasted for about four minutes.
The suspect was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and eluding, as well as for possession of drug paraphernalia.
There were two other passengers in the car.
One was arrested for having a warrant out, the other was released.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.