Two people in custody after Tuesday night car chase in Lawton

By Chase Scheuer | August 12, 2020 at 6:04 AM CDT - Updated August 12 at 6:04 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Police arrested a man after leading them on a car chase late Tuesday night.

It came to an end near the intersection of Monroe and 4th.

The chase started around 10:00 and lasted for about four minutes.

The suspect was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and eluding, as well as for possession of drug paraphernalia.

There were two other passengers in the car.

One was arrested for having a warrant out, the other was released.

