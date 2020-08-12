UPDATE: LPD releases identity of victim, suspect in Monday homicide

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Police Department has released the names of the victim and suspect in a stabbing which happened on Monday at a motel off of 31st and Cache Road.
ORIGINAL STORY: Stabbing at Rodeway Inn leaves one dead
Police say the suspect who was taken into custody shortly after the stabbing is Robert Adair, Jr., 39.
The victim has been identified as Jose Matos.
According to police, they were called to the Rodeway Inn on NW Cache Road after receiving reports of a stabbing. When officers arrived they found Matos bleeding heavily and began performing lifesaving measures until fire and EMS arrived on scene.
Matos was pronounced dead on the scene.
Adair Jr. was located at a nearby business before being taken into custody by police after a short pursuit. He is being held in the Lawton City Jail on first degree murder and resisting arrest complaints.
No details about why the murder happened have been released by police.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.