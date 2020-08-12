Velma-Alma student donates 10,000 pencils

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A high school senior has collected and delivered over 10,000 pencils for her school.
We introduced you to Kaelen Estep of Velma-Alma in July, when she started her work collecting supplies for her teachers.
Wednesday, she delivered the final haul of 10,600 pencils!
They were donated by family, friends and others all over the community. Her plan was to distribute them to the high school teachers, but she had enough for every Velma-Alma teacher.
Many were left over for her classmates, and when the teachers run out. She says this effort took a lot of work, but it was all worth it to see how excited it made her teachers.
“I put little name tags on the bags so they were all personalized for each teacher,” said Estep. “I also wrote them a card, explaining where the extras were going to be stored. They can access them anytime during the year in case they run out of the pencils in their bags.”
Estep will graduate in May, and is now on the lookout for another Velma-Alma student to continue the tradition.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.