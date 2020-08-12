Virtual Fill the Boot fundraiser underway

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Coronavirus pandemic has forced the Lawton Fire Department to move their annual Fill the Boot fundraiser online this year.
The Muscular Dystrophy Association and the International Association of Firefighters Fill the Boot campaign has been going on for more than 65-years.
Last year, the Lawton Fire Department raised about 15-thousand-dollars through their in-person Fill the Boot event.
This year, their goal is 37-hundred-dollars.
“A lot of people don’t know but these funds go towards the children, and adults and families that have muscular dystrophy within our on community. It also goes towards a innovative research they have been doing to try to better understand the disease and see if that can eradicate it,” Lawton Firefighter Association Representative Anthony Garibay.
If you want to donate, you can visit the Lawton Firefighter Association’s Facebook page.
