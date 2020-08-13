BACK TO LEARNING: School districts prepared with or without school nurses

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -School nurses will be putting in extra work this year as they work to combat COVID in classrooms.
Sterling Public Schools Superintendent Kent Lemons said they count on parents to make the right decision on if their child is well enough to come to school.
“As far as what we are mainly asking them to do is screen themselves so if somebody in the family feels bad or their child feels bad then keep them home and make sure everything is safe before you send them to school so we don’t have to handle it from the start,” said Lemons.
Lemons said students who attend in-person classes are asked a series of questions related to COVID-19.
They'll also have their temperature checked.
“If it’s a 100.5 we isolate that student, now we don’t have to have a nurse to know to do that. We follow the guidelines and some of the recommendations that were given out,” said Lemons
Lawton Public Schools has 10 school nurses spread throughout the district.
The Executive Director of Special Services says they're also counting on parents to help.
“Parents their roll is so big and I know they want their child if they’ve elected the traditional route they want them to be in school. I know if parents know their child is sick not just necessarily COVID they don’t want to spread that to the other students as well,” said Sharkey.
Sharkey said the school nurses are still needed as they are training staff on what to do if a student is having COVID like symptoms.
“It’s good to have nurses because we can go to them if there is a medical issue or if there are some concerns they are there to help us and they do a terrific job,” said Sharkey.
