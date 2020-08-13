Car crash under investigation in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Police are investigating a car crash in Lawton. It happened just before 4 p.m. Thursday on 17th street and D Avenue.
Witnesses say the driver was headed north on 17th when he suddenly crossed traffic lines and slammed into a pole.
They say the man then got out of the car and ran from the scene.
“We asked him if he was alright, and he was stumbling around, and he said that something jumped out in front of him, or someone. But there was nothing,” said Sarah Miller, who witnessed the crash. “It’s pretty scary, considering it was almost where we were, and he could have swerved into us, hit us,” she said.
The driver was gone by the time police arrived. Who he was, and what caused the crash, is under investigation.
