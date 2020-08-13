City of Lawton says Fall sports coordinated by the city have been canceled

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Lawton has announced they have canceled all fall sports which are coordinated by the city.
In a press release, the city said the affected sports will include softball, baseball, volleyball and basketball.
“After much consideration to the risks and factors involved in coordinating Fall 2020 Sports during the ongoing COVID-19 health pandemic, the decision has been made to cancel the season for City-coordinated sports. The health and safety of the Lawton community remains the topmost priority,” the city said in their press release.
The city says no decision has been made for Spring 2021 sports.
For more information you can visit teamsideline.com/lawton.
