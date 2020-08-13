A cold front comes to our rescue this weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Thursday was the tenth triple digit day of the year for Lawton. Virtually every spot on the map made it to 100° this afternoon with feels like temperatures from 105 to 110. Central Oklahoma could see some thunderstorms later tonight and drift east toward Arkansas. For Friday evening, we’ll keep an eye out on West Texas, that’s when we could see some thunderstorms approach the western edge of Texoma.