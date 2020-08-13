The best practice would be to stay inside today with the A.C. or fan but if that is not an option for you today, here are some heat safety precautions to take during this extreme/ dangerous heat: If you find yourself outside, drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. When it’s this hot and humid, your body has a hard time sweating (your body’s defense to cool you off). Stay out of the sun if possible but if you cannot, limit your time outdoors especially during peak daylight hours 11AM-6PM by taking frequent breaks, going to an A.C’d area or shaded place. Another tip is don’t forget the sunscreen!!! Apply it frequent and often as the Ultra Violet (UV) index is rather high today. Meaning, you’ll have a better chance at burning from the suns rays. Now this won’t apply to all but today and tomorrow especially, don’t forget about your furry friends! Allow pets inside and avoid walking pets on hot pavements/ concrete as it can burn their pawpads.