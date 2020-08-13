The Heat is On, but Cooler Weather Prevails Next Week

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Heat alerts are again in effect for much of the area Friday, but change is coming. Don’t expect much in the way of rain, though. Odds remain low through the weekend, and widespread beneficial rain looks unlikely.
TONIGHT: Look for a clear sky with temperatures falling into the upper 70s to near 80. South winds will fall between 5-15 mph.
FRIDAY: Under a mostly sunny sky, highs are back into the 100s in the region. Heat index values may be between 108 - 115 in the afternoon. Winds will be variable in the region 10-20 mph. Look for lows at night dropping into the mid to upper 70s. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out Friday Night, as Texas panhandle storms slide and dissipate on the way into western and northern parts of Texoma, but most, if not all will remain dry.
SATURDAY: We’ll anticipate Saturday being a dry day with temperatures back in the upper 90s and low 100s with a partly cloudy sky. Lows fall into the 70s. Saturday Night, some showers and storms are possible, but trends will be monitored.
SUNDAY / MONDAY: Some showers and storms are possible as a cold front charges through. This means high are only in the 90s, with a few spots in the upper 80s not out of the question. Some uncertainty remains with the timing of the front and how much rain we might be able to squeeze out, so check back for details. Winds will shift back out of the north 10 - 20 mph.
NEXT WEEK: Cooler than normal weather looks likely for at least a good part of the week. Another midweek cold front may reinforce the drier air in place which would bring a partly cloudy sky, warm days and cooler nights. We’ll monitor for any additional chances for rain.
