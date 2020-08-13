The Heat is On, but Cooler Weather Prevails Next Week

FRIDAY: Under a mostly sunny sky, highs are back into the 100s in the region. Heat index values may be between 108 - 115 in the afternoon. Winds will be variable in the region 10-20 mph. Look for lows at night dropping into the mid to upper 70s. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out Friday Night, as Texas panhandle storms slide and dissipate on the way into western and northern parts of Texoma, but most, if not all will remain dry.