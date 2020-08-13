New Lawton non-profit hosting spaghetti dinner Friday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A new non-profit is starting in Lawton to help victims of sexual assault and violence.
The Fearlessness Foundation also hopes to bring awareness to the backlog of untested rape kits across the country.
Executive Director Megan Lee said they are starting this organization because there is nothing like it in our area.
“After the victims speak with the police and go to the hospitals for their exams, there’s really nothing that they can turn to as far as getting support or really anybody advocating on their behalf. I think this is going to be a really good program for Lawton and the surrounding areas to be able to provide that advocacy and just that support for victims going through a tough time,” Lee said.
The organization is hosting its first fundraiser Friday. The money raised at the spaghetti dinner will go towards helping them purchase a nonprofit status. It is open to people of all ages with dinner costing a donation of any amount. It’s at Cache Road Liquor in the trophy room from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
