STATE UPDATE: SWOK county adds new death, state increases by 11

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - One Southwest Oklahoma county contributed to 11 new reported COVID-related deaths across Oklahoma on Thursday morning.
Caddo County added its 18th death, the victim was said to be a man over the age of 65.
The 11 new deaths bring the state’s total since March to 638.
According to the state, 46,103 have been infected with the virus since the first case arrived in Oklahoma.
Active cases around SWOK dropped overall but Caddo and Stephens County did show small increases. Currently, the state says 6,810 people are actively dealing with the virus.
