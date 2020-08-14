Chambers of Commerce hosting hand sanitizer fundraiser

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce has launched its first virtual fundraiser.
Due to the pandemic the Chamber has been forced to reduce their budget and staff.
Lawton's Cosmetic Specialty Lab has donated five-thousand tubes of hand sanitizer to the Chamber to help relieve some financial distress.
The Chamber will sell each bottle for 5-dollars.
“We certainly appreciate the Cosmetic Specialty Labs for donating the hand sanitizer to us. Also their overall partnership with the Chamber or Commerce is tremendous and we greatly appreciate them they are wonderful corporate citizens,” said Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce Board Chairman Mark Scott.
All proceeds will go back into the Chamber of Commerce benefiting their operations and production.
You can purchase a bottle of hand sanitizer by visiting the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce office or by submitting an order form on their website.
