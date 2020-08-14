Charge filed in Monday homicide at Lawton motel

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Comanche County District Attorney has officially filed a murder charge against Robert Adair Jr., who is accused of stabbing and killing Jose Matos on Monday.
According to court documents, Adair has been charged with second degree murder in the death.
Documents say a police officer was driving through the parking lot of the Rodeway Inn when he saw Matos laying in the parking lot outside a room with stab wounds. Matos was pronounced dead at the scene with two stab wounds to his chest.
Witnesses gave police a description of the suspect and he was soon located near 44th and Cache Road. After fleeing from police, Adair was taken into custody. Police say Adair had what appeared to be blood on him along with a knife in his bag which also had blood on it.
When being interviewed, Adair allegedly told detectives that he and Matos had gotten into an altercation. Adair reportedly told police that Matos had knocked him down, and that is when Adair allegedly grabbed the knife and stabbed Matos. He told investigators he felt “it was him or me.” He then left the scene on a bike.
A witness picked Adair out of a photo lineup according to police.
Adair is currently being held on $250,000 bond. If convicted he faces 10 years to life in prison.
