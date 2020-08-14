Drug trafficking network dismantled in Southwest Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics have made a series of arrest in a drug trafficking network in Southwestern Oklahoma.
OBN officials say that, after an 18 month, multi-agency investigation, they served several search warrants, and arrested dozens people connected to the network.
They say the case started in January of last year, and targeted a drug trafficking ring that was pushing large amounts of meth and cocaine into Anadarko and Chickasha.
Authorities seized several pounds of meth, along with cell phones and drug paraphernalia.
28 people have been arrested and placed in the Caddo County jail, facing a variety of state and federal drug charges.
Two men, Clifton Wilson and David Duncan, are accused of running the drug operation while in prison in McAlester.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.