I’m beginning to sound like a broken record but not much has changed within the forecast. Today continues to see the hot, sunny and humid weather. Skies are currently clear and we’ll continue to see that trend after daybreak today with plenty of sunshine on tap for your Friday. Highs this afternoon are once again going to be in the triple digits for most, if not all of the area. With the humidity factored in, those feel like temperatures will vary between 103 to 110° in the afternoon. A wind shift will take place during the morning hours today. Very light south winds to start but later on will increase to 10 to 15mph out of the north. There’s no rain chances on the 7-day but with that being said, an isolated shower can’t be ruled out Friday Night. This as Texas panhandle storms slide and dissipate on the way into western and northern parts of Texoma, but most, if not all will remain dry.