The Heat is On the Way Out: Cooler, Drier Air Moving In

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Heat Advisories for most areas expire tonight at 7p, but continue through Saturday for areas closer to Central Texas. Change is coming as the heat works its way out with a pattern flip.
TONIGHT: Look for a mostly clear sky with temperatures falling into the mid 70s to near 80. South winds will fall between 5-15 mph. A few isolated showers and storms are possible, particularly close to I-40 and in the Texas Panhandle, though we don’t anticipate any widespread activity. Most areas will remain dry.
SATURDAY: Look for a dry day with temperatures back in the upper 90s and low 100s with a partly cloudy sky. Lows fall into the 70s. Saturday Night, some isolated showers and storms are possible again, but many will remain dry.
SUNDAY / MONDAY: Some showers and storms are possible as a cold front charges through. This means high are only in the 90s, with a few spots in the upper 80s not out of the question. Some uncertainty remains with the timing of the front and how much rain we might be able to squeeze out, so check back for details. Winds will shift back out of the north 10 - 20 mph.
NEXT WEEK: Cooler than normal weather looks likely for at least a good part of the week. Another midweek cold front may reinforce the drier air in place which would bring a partly cloudy sky, warm days and cooler nights. We’ll monitor for any additional chances for rain.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Trends are being monitored for a swing back to Summer weather by the following weekend into the last week of August. Warmer than normal and drier than normal conditions are anticipated, but we won’t rule out rain entirely. We’ll keep you advised.
Stay connected with KSWO Weather with the KSWO Mobile App, online and on TV.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.