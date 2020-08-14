Local cyclist back at it after a frightful accident

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Cyclist who was hit by a semi-truck on Highway 62 near Cache last year is sharing his story.
August 15, 2019, a day Cyclist John Wheeler will never forget.
Just 10-days before the 100 Mile Hotter’N Hell Bike Ride in Wichita Falls, he was hit by a semi-truck drive on Highway 62 just miles away from his exit.
“Every day I wake up and I’m just thankful to be alive because I relive the thoughts of the accident and if I would’ve got hit by the semi even just a split second sooner, I would’ve gone down and the semi would’ve run me right over,” said Wheeler.
Wheeler said if that happened he might not be on this earth today or living a life he doesn’t want to live.
“I lost consciousness when the truck hit me, I had no idea what happened, I don’t even remember the accident at all even today. There was a gentleman following the semi and the semi was kind of swerving all over the road and the drive was high on meth. The driver was already on the phone with highway patrol when the semi-truck hit me,” said Wheeler.
Turns out Wheeler knew the guy.
He was his daughter’s choir teacher throughout high school.
Once he recovered from his injuries, he joined a cycling group in Lawton.
“The first weekend that we are getting ready to ride, most of the rider’s usual ride on Highway 62 to go out to the refuge. One of the gentlemen who was hosting the ride says okay guys and explained the route we’re going to go through Willow Springs, and then come out on 82nd and turn on Lee Blvd then he says we’re not going to ride Highway 62 because of John’s accident,” said Wheeler.
On the anniversary of Johns’ accident, they’ll ride Highway 62 with John right there with them.
“This is a big moment that he survived such a traumatic event and we want to celebrate him for still being here today and being able to face that fear of getting back on the saddle and riding again,” Cycle One Owner Heather Waggoner.
Waggoner said most people would have quit after a crash like that but John is a tough one.
