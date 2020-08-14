LPS Transportation Center gets new parking lot for first time

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - For the first time since it was built decades ago, the Lawton Public Schools Transportation Center is getting a new parking lot.
For years, LPS transportation director Jay Hunt said they would simply patch up giant potholes in the parking lot rather than doing a full-scale fix.
“You could always tell when a bus was coming in because it would hit a pothole and it would rock back and forth and you could hear the creaking of the leaf springs and the shocks on the buses,” Hunt said.
This time, much to the delight of bus drivers, they’re going all the way to the root of the problem for the first time.
“Right now, they’re leveling out and bringing all the dirt to grade so it will be level. And they’re having to recondition some of the soil underneath it to better uphold the new asphalt they’re going to put down,” Hunt said.
Other parking lots will be getting upgrades in the future as well, such as those at Eisenhower High, Lawton High and MacArthur Middle. But Assistant Superintendent and Chief Operating Officer Jason James said this parking lot was an important one to start with.
“We wanted our buses to be able to be protected and our bus drivers to be protected as they start the day off. At Lawton Public Schools we believe it takes a community to raise a child and educate a child and bus drivers play an integral role in educating kids because that’s where every kid’s day starts. So, we wanted to start the bus drivers’ day off with safety and security too,” James said.
Because of the construction, all of the district’s buses are currently being stored at the Great Plains Coliseum. The district hopes to have this project done by the start of September.
