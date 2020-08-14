Our weather grows more comfortable next few days

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Not only do we see temperatures coming down over the next few days, but we also lowered forecast high temperatures for the weekend a few degrees. Wichita Falls landed it’s hottest day of 2020 so far with a high of 106, Lawton’s high temperature was 102°. We don’t see any truly windy days over the next five but Saturday will be breezy with south winds at 10 to 15 and gusts to 20 mph. Thunderstorms developed this afternoon just west of Texoma into the panhandle of Texas. We will likely see thunderstorms all evening out in Texas. Some of them will drift southeast perhaps bringing rain to the western edge of the 7NEWS viewing area closer to midnight.