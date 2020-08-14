Update: Silver alert has been cancelled for Stephens County man

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - A silver alert has been issued for a 90-year-old man out of Stephens County.
Wbiliado Varela was reported missing Friday morning, and was last seen in the 700 block of Cherry Avenue in Duncan around 1:30.
He left in a blue Ford Taurus with the Oklahoma license plate IQG655.
He’s described as a white male.
Officials say he left with $300 in cash and has been saying he wants to go to El Paso.
If you have any information or see Mr. Varela call local law enforcement right away.
