STATE UPDATE: State officials update COVID alert map, six new deaths reported

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - OOklahoma reported 794 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday morning along with six new deaths.
None of the new deaths were reported in Southwest Oklahoma.
The state says there are currently 6,971 actives cases in the state.
The total number of cases in Oklahoma now stands at 46,897 with 644 deaths.
“While we are encouraged to see our case numbers continue to trend down and our hospitalization numbers on the decline, I want to caution that now is not the time to ease up on our efforts, rather to lean in and continue to be aggressive in steps we are taking to slow the spread,” said Interim Health Commissioner Lance Frye, M.D. in a press conference yesterday alongside Governor Kevin Stitt.
Officials also updated the COVID alert map and added four new counties to the “orange” risk zone. Commissioner Frye also issued guidance for Oklahomans in reference to the risk zone map.
Commissioner Frye issued a Public Health Advisory yesterday with the support of Governor Kevin Stitt asking Oklahomans to participate in the following recommendations for the next four weeks to continue to drive down positive cases and help schools open safely:
-Orange and Red counties: Individuals age 11 and older wear face coverings in public settings, with exemptions including while eating at a restaurant, in a private office space, or at a religious ceremony where physical distancing can be achieved.
-Orange and Red counties: Restaurant staff wear face coverings and tables should maintain six feet of distance or more.
-Statewide: Individuals age 11 and older wear face coverings when visiting nursing homes, long-term care facilities, retirement homes, medical facilities, prisons, or other communal living facilities.
-Statewide: With the “Safer in Oklahoma” policy, individuals entering the State of Oklahoma from an area with substantial community spread, will wear a face covering in all public spaces and limit participating indoor gatherings for 10-14 days in accordance with CDC guidelines.
