Back 2 School supply drive benefits Lawton students

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Fifty local kids will head back to school stocked up on supplies.
They got them Saturday at Shine Car Washes, where the Street Predatorz of Oklahoma hosted a Back 2 School supply drive.
The supplies were funded by the members themselves.
Organizers said this is one of their favorite times of the year, making sure these kids can head back to school fully prepared.
This drive also partnered with McDonalds.., each kid received a free happy meal coupon.
