Free milk giveaways continue in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - 4,500 gallons of free milk was distributed Saturday morning in Lawton.
This re-occuring event has helped hundreds of people across the community.
The giveaway took place at First Baptist Church.
It also included bread, donated by Pepperidge Farms.
One organizer said he loves to see people wrapped around the building, and he’s thankful their church could get involved with this federal program.
”They are just all so thankful we can do this, they have all been friendly, and that’s the way we are. We just want them to know we live them, God loves them and this is a place for resources.,” said FBC Associate Pastor Aaron Myers.
Be on the lookout for these giveaways as they continue throughout the end of summer.
