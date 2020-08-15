Scattered Showers and Storms This Weekend, Warm Days and Cool Nights to Come

TUESDAY - FRIDAY: Our Sunday Cold Front brings in drier air, which will allow for warm days and cool nights with mostly sunny to partly cloudy weather. While 90s are still expected for some areas, the dry air will feel better and allow for cool nights in the 60s for most. It does appear that on at least a few days, some areas will only be in the upper 80s for afternoon highs. Some isolated showers and storms are possible, but we’re not seeing any widespread, significant activity as of now. The best chance for it looks to be in the evening and overnight hours, as is usual for this time of year.