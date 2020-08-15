Scattered Showers and Storms This Weekend, Warm Days and Cool Nights to Come

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - We’ll have some active periods in the weather this weekend with rain and storms possible. A stronger storm can’t be ruled out, but widespread severe weather is not anticipated. Download the KSWO First Alert App to get the latest updates and the first alert if severe weather threatens your neighborhood.
TONIGHT: Look for a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky with temperatures falling into the low to mid 70s. Northeast and variable winds will fall between 5-15 mph. A few isolated showers and storms are possible, though we think widespread activity holds off out of our area. Still though, a nice night is in store.
SUNDAY: We may have a batch of showers and storms carry into parts of the region Sunday morning, particularly north of the Red River, but the start of the day looks to be dry for most. A cold front will swing through during the day and evening, bringing some changes with it. Highs climb into the 90s with northeast winds 5-15 mph. We’ll call it partly cloudy with increasing chances for scattered showers and storms Sunday afternoon into Sunday Night. Widespread severe weather looks unlikely, but a few stronger storms with heavy rain and gusty winds can’t be ruled out. Sunday Night, batches of showers and storms are possible, with lows falling into the upper 60s and low 70s.
MONDAY: More isolated showers and storms are possible, particularly in the early morning hours south of the Red River, and again areawide in the evening. Highs are in the upper 80s and low 90s with northeast winds 5-15 mph. Lows Monday Night drop into the 60s and low 70s. Severe weather looks unlikely, but a gusty storm can’t be ruled out.
TUESDAY - FRIDAY: Our Sunday Cold Front brings in drier air, which will allow for warm days and cool nights with mostly sunny to partly cloudy weather. While 90s are still expected for some areas, the dry air will feel better and allow for cool nights in the 60s for most. It does appear that on at least a few days, some areas will only be in the upper 80s for afternoon highs. Some isolated showers and storms are possible, but we’re not seeing any widespread, significant activity as of now. The best chance for it looks to be in the evening and overnight hours, as is usual for this time of year.
NEXT WEEKEND: We’ll expect our pattern change to swing back towards summer next weekend into early the following week. That will mean mid to upper 90s may return as early as Sunday, with lows back into the 70s. Some shower activity can’t be ruled out but looks unlikely this far out.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Trends are being monitored for a swing back to Summer weather into the last week of August. Warmer than normal and drier than normal conditions are anticipated, but we won’t rule out rain entirely. We’ll keep you advised.
Stay connected with KSWO Weather with the KSWO Mobile App, online and on TV.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.