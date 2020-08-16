Duncan Public Schools confirm first COVID-19 exposure

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - DPS Superintendent Dr. Tom Deighan sent a statement to parents and staff members that said a single classroom at Will Rogers Elem. has been quarantined by the State Department of Health.
Dr. Deighan said there is no evidence that this involves any other classroom or schools, and that this is out of an abundance of caution.
All staff and parents of students involved in the quarantine are being contacted personally.
If you don’t receive a call, you and your child are not impacted.
No information will be released about involved students or staff.
All DPS schools will be in session Monday.
