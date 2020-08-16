A Few Strong Storms Tonight, Isolated Showers Monday

A few strong storms remain probable heading into tonight, though widespread significant severe weather remains unlikely. If anything, we’ll hopefully get some beneficial rains out of our Sunday Cold Front.
TONIGHT: Batches of rain and storms are expected in the area. Not everyone gets a storm, but some storms could be strong with primarily a gusty wind and heavy rain threat. Some hail also remains possible, but the overall threat is low for severe weather. Lows tonight fall into the 60s and 70s with NE winds 5-15 mph. Look for a partly cloudy sky with a few isolated showers and storms still possible by the morning.
MONDAY: More isolated showers and storms are possible, particularly in the early morning hours south of the Red River, and again area-wide in the evening. Severe weather is not expected. Highs are in the upper 80s and low 90s with northeast winds 5-15 mph. Lows Monday Night drop into the 60s and low 70s.
TUESDAY - FRIDAY: Our Sunday Cold Front brings in drier air, which will allow for warm days and cool nights with mostly sunny to partly cloudy weather. While 90s are still expected for some areas, the dry air will feel better and allow for cool nights in the 60s for most. It does appear that on at least a few days, some areas will only be in the upper 80s for afternoon highs. Some isolated showers and storms are possible, but we’re not seeing any widespread, significant activity as of now. The best chance for it looks to be in the evening and overnight hours, as is usual for this time of year.
NEXT WEEKEND: We’ll expect our pattern change to swing back towards summer next weekend into early the following week. That will mean mid to upper 90s may return as early as Sunday, with lows back into the 70s. Some shower activity can’t be ruled out but looks unlikely this far out.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Trends are being monitored for a swing back to Summer weather into the last week of August. Warmer than normal and drier than normal conditions are anticipated, but we won’t rule out rain entirely. We’ll keep you advised.
