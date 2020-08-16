Lawton Fire Fighters contain house fire

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Fire Fighters contained a structure fire Sunday evening.
LFD officials said the fire started on the backside of a home near NW 45th and Lincoln Avenue.
It started around 7:30 and was quickly extinguished.
Residents were home when the fire started... calling 911 themselves.
LFD officials said everyone is okay but the on scene command did request the Red Cross.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s office.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.