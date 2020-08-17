Annual Stephens County Free Fair set for this week

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - The Stephens County Free Fair is set to kick off Tuesday with five days of exciting events.
Each year, the Stephens County Free Fair brings people together for an event that’s got a little something for everybody.
“It’s a good thing for the community to bring everybody together. And of course, for the kids to be involved in the things they like to do, like showing their animals or making their arts and crafts, photography, all the things that are involved in the open class and 4H exhibits. It just gets everybody involved,” said Fair Board Secretary April Morris.
The 4H exhibits and judging will headline Tuesday and Wednesday, with the carnival and trade show starting on Thursday. Friday is when the party really gets started as the rodeo kicks off. But unfortunately, due to the pandemic, several things that are usually on the agenda had to be canceled this year.
“The farmhand Olympics, the livestock judging, grass ID competition, tractor driving contest, those things like that that are involved with the school kids, having to pull them out of school have been canceled. But we still have the tractor petal show and that will be on Saturday,” Morris said.
While they’re holding as many of the events as possible, they are going to be taking extra safety precautions for everyone who chooses to attend.
“We’re going to follow the state’s guidelines, we’re going to encourage people to practice their social distancing, we’re going to have the hand sanitizing stations up. We just want to make sure everybody feels safe and comfortable when they’re at the fair,” Morris said.
The event runs all week long, with the rodeo happening at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday night. On Saturday, the Old 81 Band will play immediately after the rodeo to close things down.
