BACK TO LEARNING: Cameron students are back on campus

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Cameron University kicked off its first day of the Fall 2020 semester this morning.
Cameron University Students are happy to be back on campus this semester.
“It feels good to be able to actually see people in class and not have to stare at a computer screen all day,” said Cameron University Senior Kavis Murry.
“I’m very excited I’m actually on the baseball team. I’m hoping baseball doesn’t get canceled but I’m very excited for baseball mostly,” said Cameron University Freshman Steven Hernandez.
Senior Kavis Murry’s wish came true about being back on campus and now all he is wishing for is a traditional graduation this fall to enjoy with his friends and family.
“That would be nice especially since I bought my cap and gown so not having all of that money go to waste would be awesome,” said Murry.
President Dr. John McArthur said he was probably more excited than anyone else to see Cameron’s beautiful campus full of students.
“We spent all summer planning and preparing and getting ready for contingencies and now its the first day of classes and actually seeing those students roll in at 8 a.m and even more at 9:30 on Monday it’s exciting,” said McArthur.
