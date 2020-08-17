Comanche Co Election Board confident in Absentee Voting process

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - While other states are already sending absentee ballot applications, if you want to vote by mail in Oklahoma, you have to apply.
“You don’t have to have a reason, but that’s the key you have to apply. In other states, if they have 50,000 voters, they mail it to every one of them,” said Comanche Co Election Board Secretary Amy Sims.
Sims said the national concern shouldn’t apply to Oklahomans, but she understands some concern for the mailing portion.
“I see where that can be a problem, people could tamper with it. People could be dump a cup of coffee in it, then all those ballots are ruined,” said Sims.
There are rules to ensure it’s you who is voting.
“You have to sign it, you have to send it back, send in a copy of your picture ID, or voter registration card or have it notarized or have it witnessed,” said Sims.
The Republican and Democratic County Chairs aren't too concerned with problems with the postal service.
“Not in Oklahoma, but I think there is reason to be concerned otherwise, in other parts of the country. Particularly these overwhelming numbers that might be voting where this election will draw a lot of people,” said Comanche Co Republican Party Chair Ed Petersen
“The situation with the postal service right now, I believe soon as they get their ballots they do what they need to do, they vote and get it back in. If they don’t trust the mail system, they can just walk the ballot right up to the courthouse,” said Comanche Co Democratic Party Chair Shevonda Steward
A concern for Petersen is absentee timing...
"It's already established here in Oklahoma, and i'm sure it is in other place that you can mail, or turn in your absentee ballot the night before. That's pretty overwhelming."
For Steward, it's about making sure your ballot is filled out correctly, so the vote actually counts.
"Asking the election board, a lot f them were not counted because people forgot to sign the second envelope."
So far, Sims said they have already received more absentee requests for this Novembers’s election, around 3,000, than they did in 2016.
If you request an absentee, by law they will be mailed out 45 days before the election.
When you receive it, you will also get a confirmation number that you can track until the ballot is at the election board, and counted.
