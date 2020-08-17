LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning! On Friday, Haley and I we’re doing a happy dance and despite it being a Monday, we’ll at least be dealing with cooler and not as humid weather... so let’s continue that happy dance this Monday morning! A cold front late yesterday afternoon did bring us severe weather with several wind reports and damages into north Texas. This front is currently located in the Dallas metro area and while most should remain dry throughout the rest of today, a few isolated showers and storms are possible, especially in the early morning hours south of the Red River and again later this evening. All the energy was sucked up/ drained from the atmosphere yesterday so it’s looking like severe weather won’t be expected. Temperatures this morning have fallen into the upper 60s and low to mid 70s but by this afternoon will rise into the mid 90s. Again, today won’t nearly be as humid as what we’ve seen so some good news there!
Our current set up is as followed: A high pressure over place the four corners, just positioned to our west will allow for slightly cooler temperatures and dew point temperatures than in the past. This means we’ll see warm days and cool nights. It also puts us under a northwest flow. When this occurs, showers develop off the Lee side of the Colorado Rockies and position themselves into northwest/ northern Oklahoma.
While it’s looking like most of this upcoming week will be dry with seasonable temperatures, a few overnight/ early morning showers cannot be ruled out.. per usual for this time of year anyway!
Have a great Monday!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
