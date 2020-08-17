Good morning! On Friday, Haley and I we’re doing a happy dance and despite it being a Monday, we’ll at least be dealing with cooler and not as humid weather... so let’s continue that happy dance this Monday morning! A cold front late yesterday afternoon did bring us severe weather with several wind reports and damages into north Texas. This front is currently located in the Dallas metro area and while most should remain dry throughout the rest of today, a few isolated showers and storms are possible, especially in the early morning hours south of the Red River and again later this evening. All the energy was sucked up/ drained from the atmosphere yesterday so it’s looking like severe weather won’t be expected. Temperatures this morning have fallen into the upper 60s and low to mid 70s but by this afternoon will rise into the mid 90s. Again, today won’t nearly be as humid as what we’ve seen so some good news there!