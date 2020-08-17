Lawton FFA meat sale is back

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Public Schools FFA’s annual meat sale is underway.
Each year the agriculture education students raise money by selling Blue and Gold meat products along with DJ's fundraising meat products.
The sale runs until September 10.
The pick-up days will be September 25 from 3 p.m until 7 p.m and September 26 from 9 a.m until 2 p.m.
All proceeds benefit FFA students traveling to national competitions, state competitions, and leadership training.
“When they fill out their form they can decide what school they would like their credit to go to, each of the high schools and all of the middle schools has an FFA program within those schools. Buyers can then decide if they have a member they would like the credit to go to as well as what high school they would like their order to be placed with,” said Eisenhower High School Agriculture Teacher Lindsay Hoerbert.
