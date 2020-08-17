Lawton Police close Rogers Lane after Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Both eastbound lanes of Rogers Lane are shut down Monday morning near the intersection of Ft. Sill Blvd after police say a pedestrian was hit at least twice by a vehicle
The Lawton Police Department was called onto the scene around 3:15 AM Monday for an incident involving two vehicles and a person.
LPD is still on scene and is asking people to avoid the area while they are investigating the incident.
You can count on 7News to bring you the latest on this story plus when traffic is allowed through.
