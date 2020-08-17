Phase one of Women That Vote Suffrage Monument nearing completion

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Progress is being made on the Lawton Women That Vote suffragette monument and sculpture.
It's being built in Shepler Park between 4th and 5th and Gore Boulevard.
They broke ground for the monument almost a year ago.
The completion of the lighting project, or phase one, will be celebrated Friday night... with a special socially distanced ceremony at 7:30.
It will also kick off the fundraising for phase two... the bench section.
Organizer, Barbara Curry said this will be the first monument to women in Lawton.
<”This sculpture will speak of inclusion, will be encouraging and will speak of history. We aren’t just doing this to have a sculpture... every part, every details of it will speak of what the women went through from 1848-2020,” said Barbara Curry, the CEO and Founder of Women That Vote Arts Corp.
Young Professionals of Lawton will have voter registration and census booths at the ceremony, with a gas card giveaway happening at both.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.