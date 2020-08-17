A Quiet Week Ahead, Limited Chances for Overnight Rain

Look for a quiet week ahead. The daytime will be dry but there are very limited chances for overnight complexes of storms somewhere in the region each night. We’ll expect warm days and cool nights to continue before traditional summer weather arrives again by next week.
TONIGHT: Look for a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky with temperatures falling into the upper 60s and low 70s. Northeast and variable winds will fall between 5-15 mph. An isolated shower remains possible before sunset, and tonight will trend mostly clear.
TUESDAY: Expect a mostly sunny day with highs ranging from the upper 80s to upper 90s. Drier air wil allow for a mostly sunny sky. An isolated shower is possible again Tuesday Night, but odds remain low. Lows will be in the 60s with a mostly clear sky.
WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: It looks to be nice overall with a mix of sun and clouds through the day. Highs will remain in the upper 80s to upper 90s. Drier air will hold out with northwest flow aloft, Some isolated showers and storms are possible, but we’re not seeing any widespread, significant activity as of now. The best chance for it looks to be in the evening and overnight hours, as is usual for this time of year.
NEXT WEEKEND: We’ll expect our pattern change to swing back towards summer next weekend into early the following week. That will mean mid to upper 90s may return as early as Sunday, with lows back into the 70s. Some shower activity can’t be ruled out but looks unlikely this far out.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Trends are being monitored for a swing back to Summer weather into the last week of August. Warmer than normal and drier than normal conditions are anticipated, but we won’t rule out rain entirely. We’ll keep you advised.
