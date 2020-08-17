A Quiet Week Ahead, Limited Chances for Overnight Rain

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: It looks to be nice overall with a mix of sun and clouds through the day. Highs will remain in the upper 80s to upper 90s. Drier air will hold out with northwest flow aloft, Some isolated showers and storms are possible, but we’re not seeing any widespread, significant activity as of now. The best chance for it looks to be in the evening and overnight hours, as is usual for this time of year.