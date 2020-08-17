We Love Teachers Shopping Event happening this Saturday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The third annual We Love Teachers shopping event is happening in Lawton this weekend.
It will feature more than 20 vendors with door prizes and raffles, with the proceeds from the raffles going to local teachers to buy supplies for their classrooms. Jillian McFarland is the vendor coordinator for the event which she said is just all about helping teachers however they can.
“Not only is it encouragement for them but they are winning gift cards to help pay for supplies, they are getting discounts at the booths for apparel, for their classrooms, for books, it lifts their spirits too. I’ve heard a lot of positive feedback,” McFarland said.
The event is Saturday at the Hilton Garden Inn in Lawton. It’s from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and is free to enter. You can learn more here.
