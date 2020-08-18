Be aware of phone scams in the Lawton Fort Sill community

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Police Department is warning the community about ongoing phone scams.
LPD said several people have received phone calls from unknown numbers telling them they have won money from organizations like the Publishers Clearing House.
Scammers often say they've won 1-million-dollars and if you send them 100-dollars, they will send the prize.
People are then asked to wire cash or load money on to gift cards.
“We have had several fall victim to this so we are just encouraging our citizens within the Lawton Fort Sill community just to be aware of scams like this. If someone is calling you telling you have won a prize you shouldn’t have to send them something in order for that,” said Public Information Officer Sgt. Elijah Garcia.
If you have any questions or concerns about these phone scams, you can reach out to the Lawton Police Department.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.