Duncan school bond election postponed by pandemic set for next week

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - More than four months after it was originally slated to be on the ballot, Duncan voters will head to the polls next week to decide on a $27.775 million school bond proposal.
Back in March, 7NEWS walked you through every aspect of the bond proposal, showing you what the money would be used for and why.
“I don’t know if everybody remembers, but in April we were ready to go with an election but COVID interrupted our plans just like it did every other election in the state. We have postponed it to August 25 and that date is rapidly approaching for Duncan Public Schools,” said Duncan Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tom Deighan.
Dr. Deighan said they didn’t speak much about the bond over the summer because the safety of students and staff was at the forefront of everyone’s concerns. But that doesn’t mean they weren’t working on it.
“We’ve established a bond oversight committee of community volunteers. We’ve established a local vendor policy where they get a five-percent preference. We’ve also waived our fees on chrome books for example for students because we know families are struggling. On top of that, we’ve really reduced our fundraising in the community,” Deighan said.
With the election just a week away, Dr. Deighan said he just wants to remind the public of the work they’ve done preparing what they believe is an essential list of needs across the district.
“Some of the coolest things in the bond are clearly the safe rooms for the High School and Haliburton Stadium. We have 300 students out there every day in the Spring with no safe rooms, we have 1,100 students and staff at the high school with no safe rooms,” Deighan said.
Portions of the money would also be used for things like playground equipment, new restrooms and equipment for students.
“Twenty percent of this bond goes straight to the students’ hands. Whether it be a band instrument or textbooks or technology, it goes straight to the kids’ hands,” Deighan said.
In total, the bond amount comes in at $27.775 million.
“This is not projected to be a tax increase on the residents of Duncan. We hope people understand we’ve been responsible and try to be mindful of the economic situation,” Deighan said.
Dr. Deighan said they also have a dollar-by-dollar breakdown of where and how the money would be used here. If you have any questions, he says you can email him directly.
