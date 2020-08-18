Duncan superintendent addresses positive COVID case at school

“They chose to quarantine a single classroom. They did however say that because of Duncan Public Schools’ measures of masks and charting where everybody is seated, it enabled us to keep the whole school open. I want parents to know that the masks and everything else that your students and staff are doing are helping keep everyone safe and they’re helping keep everyone in school. I’m very proud of how the staff has handled it, I’m very proud of the support of the parents and the students, at the end of the day masks are enabling us to have school and I think the proof is in the pudding at the moment,” Dr. Deighan said.