Happy Tuesday! Temperatures to kick off the day are currently in the mid to upper 60s and lower 70s across Texoma under clear skies with a calm north to northeast winds. Sunrise is still in the 6 o’clock hour but barley... 6:56AM. Once the sun does rise, we’ll see plenty of it throughout the day. Expect mostly sunny and dry conditions today. Highs all across Texoma will remain the upper 80s and low to mid 90s. Humidity levels are trending to stay drier meaning feel like temperatures should stay close to the actual air temperature.