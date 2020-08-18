LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Happy Tuesday! Temperatures to kick off the day are currently in the mid to upper 60s and lower 70s across Texoma under clear skies with a calm north to northeast winds. Sunrise is still in the 6 o’clock hour but barley... 6:56AM. Once the sun does rise, we’ll see plenty of it throughout the day. Expect mostly sunny and dry conditions today. Highs all across Texoma will remain the upper 80s and low to mid 90s. Humidity levels are trending to stay drier meaning feel like temperatures should stay close to the actual air temperature.
Let’s talk more about the sunset and sunrise times and how much daylight we’re starting to loose throughout the rest of this month. Today, August 18th we’ll see the entire length of the day at 13 hours and 22 minutes. By September 1st, 14 days away exactly 2 weeks away, the length of the day will drop down to 12 hours and 52 minutes... in 14 days we’ll loose roughly 30 minutes of daylight.
By tomorrow morning, temperatures will fall into the low to mid 60s and while an isolated shower is possible again overnight, the odds in general remain low. For tomorrow it’s looking like we’ll remain dry with an increase in clouds. With that being said there are some differences in model runs so some isolated showers and storms are possible, but we’re not seeing any widespread, significant activity as of now.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.