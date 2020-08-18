Local man to appear in court on first degree rape charge

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Walters man is set to appear in court next month on a first degree rape charge in Comanche County.
Lawton police said Garrell Gwoompi picked up a woman at a gas station and took her to his home.
The two reportedly shared drinks -- after which the woman told investigators she got dizzy, and Gwoompi raped her.
She claims he told her she could not leave, but when he fell asleep, she grabbed her things and escaped before calling police.
Gwoompi is charged with first degree rape, and his bond is set at 100-thousand dollars.
