Local teens donate bone marrow, mow yards to support brother battling rare cancer

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Mowing yards is a typical job for teenagers.
The reason these brothers are doing it is anything but typical.
Their brother Ty is going through something no one in Oklahoma has experienced before..
“He was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called extranodal NK/T Lymphoma. It started off as stage three. He fought and he fought and he beat it. Now he is just going through Chemo for his bone marrow transplant,” said Elijah Harwell, with R.E.B Lawn Care
That bone marrow provided by Billy...
“My mom asked me if I would like to be his donor, and I was like heck yeah,” said Billy Smith, with R.E.B Lawn Care
The procedure is intensive, and can typically be very painful.
“When they did it, they stuck tow huge needles in my back. They put me to sleep, and it was sore for about three days,” said Smith.
Billy said the pain played no factor in his decision.
“It felt amazing to be able to do it. He’s been in my life 12/13 years so I love to help him. Anytime.”
Some of the yard work profit goes towards the hospital where Ty and their mom spend all of their time.
It also keeps their lights on and food on the table.
“I’m tired of my mom always paying the bills and they are too. We want to help out,” said the oldest, Rickie Harwell, with R.E.B Lawn Care
Spanning from ages 14-19, these boys are passionate about helping their family and they need your yard to do it.
“I know school is starting back, but lawn season is still here. We’re going to get it, make some money and help support this family,” said Rickie.
These guys say it’s been hard on them, but having each other makes the responsibility worth it, as they fight to get their mom and brother back home.
If you are in need of a lawn service, you can give them a call at 580-458- 7765 or find them on their R.E.B Lawn Care page on Facebook.
