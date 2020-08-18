Oklahoma Blood Institute in need of blood donations

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma Blood Institute is in immediate need of blood donations of all types.
Businesses, schools and churches have been unable to host blood drives, causing the OBI’s blood supply to be affected.
The Oklahoma Blood Institute is the local blood supplier that serves more than 160 hospitals and medical facilities across Oklahoma. They rely on approximately 1,200 volunteer blood donors per day to meet the needs of patients.
Trauma patients, children with cancer or individuals with life-threatening blood disorders cannot wait for transfusion care.
Walk-ins are being accepted as schedules allow but appointments are preferred. All donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.
To schedule a donation time at the Oklahoma Blood Institute’s Lawton donor center, call (877) 340-8777 or click here.
