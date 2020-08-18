Open Doors hosts back to school bash supply giveaway

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Cameron University's Open Doors program wrapped-up its school supply giveaway this evening.
The drive-thru event the past two days provided close to 100 clear or mesh backpacks full of school supplies.
They went to LPS middle school students in the program.
The director said the program is designed to help low income or first generation students get ready for life after high school.
This served as a socially distanced kick off for the program, which will work with these students all year.
“We do workshops on personal development, on study skills, types of colleges, financial aid, things they need to know before college instead of trying to figure it out their last year of high school once they get there,” said Open Doors director Beth Gregory.
The Open Doors program accepts Lawton Public School students in middle and high schools.
You can apply for the program by visiting https://www.cameron.edu/open-doors or by calling 581-5581.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.