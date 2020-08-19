Altus Rock N Rumble event canceled

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - One of Altus’s biggest events of the year has been canceled because of the pandemic.
The Rock N Rumble Car Cruise features thousands of people coming out to enjoy things like a car show, a burnout contest and live music.
It’s the biggest fundraiser of the year for Main Street Altus, who has had to change some of what they do in the community as a result of its cancellation.
“Our facade grants this year, we’ve had to suspend those because well, we’ve had no money coming in to support those. We love to be able to help our new businesses when they want new signs or to upgrade the front of their business, that’s how we do it and that’s where the money comes from. We won’t have that for the time being,” said Main Street Altus Executive Director Lynna Wilmes.
Wilmes said she hopes things are back to normal next year so the Rock N Rumble can come back bigger and better than ever.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.